Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 287.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

