Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 205.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,764,000 after buying an additional 96,676 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $226.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

