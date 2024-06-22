Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.15.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

