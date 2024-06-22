Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,701 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

MMC stock opened at $214.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $215.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

