Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CRH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

CRH Stock Down 0.4 %

CRH stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

