Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

NET opened at $77.91 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.