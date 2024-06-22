Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.19 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $380.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.