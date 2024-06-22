Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

CAG opened at $28.82 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

