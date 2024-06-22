Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $216.25 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

