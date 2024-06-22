Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,109 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

