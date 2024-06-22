Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 346,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.