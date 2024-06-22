Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.