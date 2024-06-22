Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PEN opened at $178.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.