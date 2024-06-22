Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,674 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 490.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.