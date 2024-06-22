Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $164.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.58 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

