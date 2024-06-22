Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 305,866 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $8,595,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 195.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 201,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

