Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

STLD opened at $128.18 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.43.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

