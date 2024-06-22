Cwm LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $80.14 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

