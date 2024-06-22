Cwm LLC Has $498,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

