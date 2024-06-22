Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 4%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.22. 887,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,234,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

