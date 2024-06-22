AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 51,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 704,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AtriCure by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

