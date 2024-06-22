JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 3.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 183,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 884,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

