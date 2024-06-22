LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading 8.5% Higher

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.81. 74,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 426,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LG Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

