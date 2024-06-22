Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Trading Down 8.4%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Highest Performances Trading Up 10.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
