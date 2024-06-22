Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.32. 1,679,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,659,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

