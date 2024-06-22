Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 4.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 786,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,196,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 126,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

