MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.94. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.