Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 111 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

