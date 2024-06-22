Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 45,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 595,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

