ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21. 288,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,122,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.