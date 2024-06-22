Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 29,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 190,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Diversified Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.