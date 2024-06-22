Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 29,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 190,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth $136,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 838.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,948 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at about $20,639,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

