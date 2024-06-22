Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 7.5% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 48,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 409,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C($4.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.19 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

