Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.4%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 21,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 383,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.