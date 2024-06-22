Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.10 and last traded at $163.78. Approximately 49,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 486,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.21.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average is $205.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

