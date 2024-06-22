Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $260.02. 52,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 522,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,491,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,110,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

