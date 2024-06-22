Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 2,300,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 856,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

