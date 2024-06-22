Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $72.19. Approximately 44,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 702,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $2,887,462 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

