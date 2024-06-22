AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89. 437,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,417,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.