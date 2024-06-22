Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $218.00 and last traded at $218.01. Approximately 34,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 295,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.48.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

