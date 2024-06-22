LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) to Hold

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

COEP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.