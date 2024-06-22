LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) to Hold

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %
COEP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.