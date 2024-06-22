TD Securities Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to Strong-Buy

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.07.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$39,285.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,470 shares of company stock worth $404,303 and have sold 146,426 shares worth $2,265,026. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

