Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

