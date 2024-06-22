Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 100,000 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.13% of Qifu Technology worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

QFIN stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

