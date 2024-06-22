AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $18.64 on Friday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.18.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

