Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $683,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 370.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

