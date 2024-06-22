198 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

