Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

