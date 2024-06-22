Czech National Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of TXT opened at $86.72 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.42 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

