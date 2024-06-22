Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 732 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 905.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.