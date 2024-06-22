Czech National Bank Acquires 143 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after buying an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,716,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

